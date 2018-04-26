Father-son duo charged with threatening Kershaw Co. deputy through jail phone call

On April 4, Jessie Salmond, 48, knowingly threatened to harm the deputy in a call with Skigerria Salmond, 18, during a recorded jail conversation. (Source: Kershaw County Detention Center)

Two Kershaw County men have been charged with threatening bodily harm to a Kershaw County sheriff's deputy, according to the State Law Enforcement Agency.

On April 4, Jessie Salmond, 48, knowingly threatened to harm the unknown deputy in a call with Skigerria Salmond, 18, during a recorded jail conversation.

The elder Salmond said he knew that the call would be heard by law enforcement and did not care.

"The communication did threaten the life of a public law enforcement officer and was directly related to the victim's professional responsibilities," an affidavit said.

The Salmonds were booked at the Kershaw Co. Detention Center. Jail records show that the elder Salmond has since been released from jail.

The case was investigated by SLED per the request of the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

