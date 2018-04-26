Looking for love? Well, a survey says Columbia may not be the pl - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Looking for love? Well, a survey says Columbia may not be the place for you

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AP) (Source: AP)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Looking for love? Well, Columbia may not be the place for you, according to a recent survey by Zumper.

Analysts for Zumper compared all 382 of the U.S. metro areas to see where the best places are for singles to meet other singles. The five key indicators used were bars and restaurants, college degrees, internet use/access for dating apps, average rental prices, and singles in the area.

Columbia was ranked 149 in the survey. Our area actually came in higher in rank than Charlotte who came in at 174. Charleston was the highest ranking metro in South Carolina coming in at 131. The highest ranking metro in North Carolina was the Wilmington, NC area which came in at 59.

Surely all of us who use the dating apps in Columbia can attest to having problems in the city. However, it is not all bad. We have some beautiful and romantic places in our area and most of the people are great!

Always remember to be safe in all endeavors when you are out dating

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

