Midlands Gives is on May 1 - here's who benefits from your donations

Brought to you by Central Carolina Community Foundation, local businesses connect with local charities and other nonprofit groups to raise money for the community for 24 hours.

The annual spring tradition of giving is here - Midlands Gives begins on May 1.

In its fifth year, Midlands Gives – hosted by Central Carolina Community Foundation, the Midlands’ expert on philanthropy – serves as a hub for donors to give online to hundreds of local nonprofits in the 11 Midlands counties served by the Foundation. In 2017, Midlands Gives raised $1,672,118 million via 13,765 individual gifts, to 337 charities. The event has raised a collective $5,523,721 since its inception in 2014.

In 2017, thousands of everyday philanthropists came together to give a total of $1.67 million to 337 local nonprofits in just one day!

The ultimate goals of Midlands Gives are to increase giving throughout the Foundation’s 11-county service area and to build the capacity of the participating nonprofit organizations to increase their donor support.

With a minimum donation of only $20, Midlands Gives is an opportunity for all people to be a philanthropist, plus it provides opportunities throughout the day for sponsored prizes that increase their donations. The day of giving brings the local community together as one, creating a sense of regional pride and community collaboration.

You can also donate ahead of the date. You can view a full list of the charities and nonprofits by clicking here.

Online giving via www.MidlandsGives.org to nonprofits throughout the eleven-county service area of the Central Carolina Community Foundation: Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter.

Any 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization in good standing with a local office in one of the 11 Midlands counties served by the Foundation, was eligible to register. Registration for the 2018 event ended in December 2017. Nonprofits receive low-cost social media and fundraising training sessions in partnership with Together SC and The Association of Fundraising Professionals-Central Carolina Chapter, as well as branding and strategy training by the Foundation.

