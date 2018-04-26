"What's the sitch?": SC teen to star in Disney's 'Kim Possible' - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

"What's the sitch?": SC teen to star in Disney's 'Kim Possible' live-action movie

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A Columbia teen will be bringing a popular 2000's cartoon character to life in 2019. 

Columbia's Sadie Stanley will star as the title character alongside The Goldberg's Sean Giambrone as her sidekick Ron Stoppable in the live-action version of "Kim Possible," the cable network announced Wednesday. 

In their announcement, the voices of the Disney Channel's show, Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle, pretending to audition for the characters they voiced. The show, which ran for 87 episodes, first aired in 2002 and had their own original animated movie "Kim Possible: A Stitch in Time" in 2003 and "Kim Possible: So the Drama" in 2005. 

Casting for Ron's pet Rufus has not been announced yet. The show centers around a popular high school cheerleader who doubles as a crimefighter.

"Kim Possible traversed the social hierarchy of high school and, with her loyal sidekick Ron Stoppable and his naked mole-rat Rufus by her side, thwarted power-hungry villains Drakken and Shego, among others," a Disney Channel release said. 

Stanley, 16, scored the role on her first audition, The Hollywood Reporter says.

“Sadie delivers Kim’s confidence, smarts, and agility; most importantly, she’s an everyday girl with an extraordinary spirit,” Judy Taylor, senior vice president of Casting and Talent Relations at Disney Channel, said. “Sean is such a magnetic actor; he always finds the right balance of physical comedy and heart. We’re excited for audiences to see Sadie and Sean bring these iconic roles to life.”

The comedy/adventure movie is set to premiere in 2019 and will go into production this summer. 

If you're feeling a little nostalgic, you can watch it here

The internet has also released one person who COULD play Rufus if he wanted to. 

