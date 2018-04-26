Two armed men stole wallet from convenience store clerk closing - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two armed men stole wallet from convenience store clerk closing up store

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Google Earth Pro) (Source: Google Earth Pro)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Two armed men cornered an unsuspecting victim at a gas station on Two Notch Road and made off with a bounty of items, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's investigators said around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, an employee of the King Fuel convenience store was closing up shop when a man approached him with a handgun. Moments later, deputies said, a second armed man approached the victim. 

Deputies said both men stole the victim's wallet and almost made off with his car, too, but they dropped the victim's car keys and fled the scene.

The wallet contained a green card, Social Security card, four to five credit cards, and cash.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

    More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:24:15 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:46:57 GMT
    (Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...
    Online fundraiser has already surpassed $55,000 goal for Indiana teacher shot while tackling armed student.More >>
    Online fundraiser has already surpassed $55,000 goal for Indiana teacher shot while tackling armed student.More >>

  • Journey to Juilliard: Midlands teen overcomes adversity to pursue dance

    Journey to Juilliard: Midlands teen overcomes adversity to pursue dance

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:46:45 GMT
    Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)
    Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)

    After facing adversity from the moment he was born, a Midlands teen found his passion, stuck with it and it paid off! 

    More >>

    After facing adversity from the moment he was born, a Midlands teen found his passion, stuck with it and it paid off! 

    More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:46:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly