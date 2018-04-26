Two armed men stole wallet from convenience store clerk closing up store

Two armed men cornered an unsuspecting victim at a gas station on Two Notch Road and made off with a bounty of items, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's investigators said around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, an employee of the King Fuel convenience store was closing up shop when a man approached him with a handgun. Moments later, deputies said, a second armed man approached the victim.

Deputies said both men stole the victim's wallet and almost made off with his car, too, but they dropped the victim's car keys and fled the scene.

The wallet contained a green card, Social Security card, four to five credit cards, and cash.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

