Sumter man charged with murder, 2-year-old found in apartment where mother was found dead

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
50-year-old Alonzo Shaw has been charged with murder. (Sumter Police Department) 50-year-old Alonzo Shaw has been charged with murder. (Sumter Police Department)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A Sumter man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead inside of her apartment on Wednesday.

Lois Smith, 31, was found dead by a friend inside her apartment. Sumter Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to the case around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday

Family and friends said they became concerned when they hadn't been able to reach the woman for some time, according to Sumter Police. Smith's 2-year-old child was also found in the home uninjured. 

The father of the toddler, 50-year-old Alonzo Shaw, was taken into custody Wednesday night and charged with murder Thursday morning. 

The Sumter County Coroner's Office has notified Smith's next of kin and an autopsy is planned for Thursday morning.

The case is still under investigation and Shaw faces additional charges. 

