Minor injury reported in I-20 tractor trailer collision that blocked traffic for hours

A collision on I-20 Westbound involving two tractor trailers closed lanes to traffic Thursday morning.

The incident happened at Exit 68 near Monticello Road. Lanes are now back open to traffic.

The accident occurred around 4:09 a.m, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation. The backup lasted about four hours and went on for 10 miles.

Two tractor trailers were involved in the accident. One tractor trailer was carrying several vehicles that fell off of the truck due to the crash.

One driver involved was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

