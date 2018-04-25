Kids say life as a military child is tough, but important

Military members and their families joined Governor Henry McMaster at the State House Wednesday morning, but the day was all about the kids as we recognize April as the Month of the Military Child.

WIS-TV continues its Year of the Veteran series in recognizing the sacrifices our military children make. There are almost two million military children nationwide, and 25,000 in the state of South Carolina.

Family members say living with those who serve isn’t always easy, but it’s all part of the job in supporting our Armed Forces.

On Wednesday, Gov. McMaster proclaimed the month of April as Month of the Military Child, a South Carolina tradition since 1986.

“Our children just support us so strongly, and they’re there when we leave. They’re there when we come home," the South Carolina National Guard Adjutant General, Major General Robert Livingston said.

Dozens of families brought their military children to the State House for Wednesday’s ceremony.

“So that they understand and know that we appreciate them. That we appreciate their support, though they may not understand the support they're giving us," Major Johnny Brown with the Army National Guard said.

“No solider can be successful without the support of their family, especially the children. They really are the rock – the foundation that helps support soldiers,” says Michael Baker an Army engineer from Massachusetts.

Those in their support system agree it’s not an easy job.

“It takes someone with a lot of resilience. It takes someone that is just dedicated. Period,” says military wife, Erin Brown.

“We don’t see our dad very often," Sean, who is a military child, said sadly.

Most of the children were still enthusiastic about the important roles their parents serve for our country.

“He is doing an important job because without our dad doing this it would be violence and then it could start another war," Ruthie, Sean’s sister, says about her dad.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.