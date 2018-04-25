Investigators working to determine identity of body found in Lak - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Investigators working to determine identity of body found in Lake Marion

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office are in the process of identifying the body of a man found floating in Lake Marion near Eutawville, according to officials. 

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office gave more details in a news release.

According to the sheriff's office, the man's body was spotted by a resident near a local fishing area off Vacation Lane near Eutawville.

Investigators arrived a short time later and pulled the body from the water.

“At this point, we’re waiting on autopsy results that will hopefully give us some means of identifying this person,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Meantime, we’re checking missing persons reports from not only our jurisdiction, but others around the Midlands as well.”

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

