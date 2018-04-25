Gamecocks' Hurst taken in first round of NFL Draft

Hayden Hurst saw his dream come true on Thursday night.

The former South Carolina tight end was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Hurst was the 25th overall pick.

This past season, Hurst was the second-leading receiver for the Gamecocks with 44 catches for 559 yards and two touchdowns. Hurst also showed off his skill in the backfield. He had nine carries for 37 yards and a touchdown as a rusher.

During his career as a Gamecock, Hurst caught 100 passes for 1,281 yards and three touchdowns.

Hurst becomes the 13th first-round selection from South Carolina in school history. He is also the fifth tight end from USC to be selected since 2009 and the third in the last four years.

Hurst walked on at South Carolina in 2015 after spending time with the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization as a pitcher. Since then, he’s become a fan favorite for Gamecock Nation based on what he’s done on the field.

Congrats to my fellow @GamecockFB @haydenrhurst on being a first round pick to the @Ravens! Happy for you brother! — Ryan Succop (@ryansuccop) April 27, 2018

A dream come true! Thank you to the @Ravens for believing in me!°°

Now ... it’s time to get to work! pic.twitter.com/VJyc1TKv4o — Hayden Hurst (@haydenrhurst) April 27, 2018

