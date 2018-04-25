9-year-old hero receives highest civilian award from Governor He - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

9-year-old hero receives highest civilian award from Governor Henry McMaster

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Governor Henry McMaster with 9-year-old Malachi Coffey who received the Order of the Silver Crescent. (Source: Gov. McMaster / Twitter) Governor Henry McMaster with 9-year-old Malachi Coffey who received the Order of the Silver Crescent. (Source: Gov. McMaster / Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A 9-year-old Sumter boy who was called a hero after coming to the rescue of his neighbor back in March was honored with a “once in a lifetime achievement.”

Malachi Coffey was bestowed with the Order of the Silver Crescent by Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday. The Order of the Silver Crescent is the highest civilian award significant contributions, leadership, volunteerism, and lifelong influence within a region or community.

Back on March 10, the 9-year-old saved his neighbor’s life after a car fell on top of him. Allen Clemmons said he was attempting to remove the transmission on his Mustang convertible in his backyard when the car slid off the blocks and jack holding it up and fell onto him.

Clemmons called out for help for over an hour but no one responded.

“I asked God to help me, to give me one more holler and send an angel by my way,” Clemmons said. “The last holler before I give up.”

After letting out that last holler, Clemmons was shocked to see 9-year-old Malachi running from a nearby yard.

“I was playing outside and I heard someone yelling,” Malachi said. “He was saying something like he was stuck but I didn’t know what he meant.”

When Malachi got close enough to see what had happened, he immediately grabbed a nearby jack and with the help of Clemmons guiding him, was able to get it back under the car and raise the car off of Clemmons.

“I don’t think I would have survived another 30 minutes,” Clemmons said. “It was getting really hard to breathe. He is truly my guardian angel.”

The pair reunited nearly a week after the accident for the first time and there was no shortage of tears. 

“I was so happy to see him because the first time I didn’t see him when he was jacking the car up,” Clemmons said. “When I saw him come through those doors I tell you what it was a blessing to meet somebody as small as that that could save my life.”

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

    More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:24:15 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:46:57 GMT
    (Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...
    Online fundraiser has already surpassed $55,000 goal for Indiana teacher shot while tackling armed student.More >>
    Online fundraiser has already surpassed $55,000 goal for Indiana teacher shot while tackling armed student.More >>

  • Journey to Juilliard: Midlands teen overcomes adversity to pursue dance

    Journey to Juilliard: Midlands teen overcomes adversity to pursue dance

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:46:45 GMT
    Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)
    Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)

    After facing adversity from the moment he was born, a Midlands teen found his passion, stuck with it and it paid off! 

    More >>

    After facing adversity from the moment he was born, a Midlands teen found his passion, stuck with it and it paid off! 

    More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:46:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly