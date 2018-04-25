14-year-old arrested for Lexington Middle School Snapchat threat

A 14-year-old has been arrested for a social media post threatening violence towards the Lexington Middle School.

Police began to take reports on April 23 around 8 p.m. about a threat made on Snapchat referencing the Lexington Middle School and that the suspect was threatening to shoot up the school, referencing the Columbine shooting and Dylan Roof in his posts. Other posts by the account featured someone holding a rifle and a video of someone shooting at a range.

Detectives and the School Resource Officer investigated the threat over multiple days.

The suspect is a resident of West Columbia. Investigators found images, video, and Snapchat account information during a search of the suspect's mobile phone. The suspect was arrested on April 25 and was transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. The suspect faces charges of unlawful communication and disturbing schools.

“The Lexington Police Department is committed to providing safe campuses for students, faculty and staff to learn and work," Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green. "Threats through social media will always be taken seriously and fully investigated by our officers. Cases like this highlight the importance of multi-agency collaboration and I would like to thank the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, West Columbia Police Department, State Law Enforcement Division (S.L.E.D.), Federal Bureau Investigation (F.B.I.), Secret Service and Lexington County School District One for their assistance throughout this investigation.”

The arrested suspect is not being identified at this time.

