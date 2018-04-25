FIRST ALERT: Thursday is an Alert Day for scattered rain, possible storms

The WIS First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY FOR THURSDAY. Here's what we're looking out for:

Showers, isolated storms are possible Thursday night.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are the big threats.

The active weather is expected to move out of the Midlands before 3 a.m. Friday morning.

As we move through your Thursday night, expect a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two as an area of low pressure swings through the Midlands.

The threat for severe weather is low tonight. However, if any storms develop in the Midlands, those storms could produce some brief heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

We're not expecting much rain out of this system as it moves in and out fairly quickly. About a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible.

A few isolated light showers are possible during the day Friday, but no severe weather is in the forecast. Otherwise, we'll see clouds and sunshine Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

