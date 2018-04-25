FIRST ALERT: Thursday is an Alert Day for scattered rain, possible storms

The WIS First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY FOR THURSDAY. Here's what we're looking out for:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two as an area of low pressure swings through the Midlands.
The threat for severe weather is low tonight. However, if any storms develop in the Midlands, those storms could produce some brief heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds.
We're not expecting much rain out of this system as it moves in and out fairly quickly. About a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible.
Most of the active weather is expected to move out of the Midlands before 3 a.m. Friday morning.
A few isolated light showers are possible during the day Friday, but no severe weather is in the forecast. Otherwise, we'll see clouds and sunshine Friday with highs in the mid 70s.
BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER
SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.