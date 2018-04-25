He called himself the 'Messenger of Meth' as he was busted by SC police and charged with DUI

In a post on their Facebook page, the police described the arrest of Marion Samuel Corba, 31, who was driving along Platt Springs Road on April 19. (Source: Springdale Polcie Department/Facebook)

The Springdale, SC Police Department has a message for "the messenger of meth" and others who want to drive under the influence: just don't.

In a post on their Facebook page, the police described the arrest of Marion Samuel Corba, 31, who was driving along Platt Springs Road on April 19 when he hit two other vehicles, lost a tire, and continued to drive and crashed into the sign at the South Carolina National Guard Armory before fleeing his van. This happened during an unrelated vehicle accident-turned-traffic-jam in the area.

"As he attempted to jump the Army’s fence he realized that he had garnered the attention of MPs and they were coming at him like a group of alligators after someone entered their den," the post continues. "In his frenzy, he broke the fence and the soldiers detained him until we arrived."

But Corba wasn't done, police said. He also had a dagger in his pocket and started singing. He blamed "evil spirits" and told police that he was "the Messenger of Meth."

"He was eventually transported to the jail to share the message that meth leads to jail," police said.

No other drivers were seriously injured during the incident.

"He was charged with hit and run attended vehicle, hit and run unattended vehicle, resisting arrest, unlawful weapon, and malicious injury to property," the post said. "It is safe to assume that his message will lead to at least one additional charge in the near future."

Corba is still being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and has been given a $7,907.50 bond.

