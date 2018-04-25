He called himself the 'Messenger of Meth' as he was busted by SC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

He called himself the 'Messenger of Meth' as he was busted by SC police and charged with DUI

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Marion Corba called himself the "messenger of meth" upon his April 19 arrest. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center) Marion Corba called himself the "messenger of meth" upon his April 19 arrest. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
In a post on their Facebook page, the police described the arrest of Marion Samuel Corba, 31, who was driving along Platt Springs Road on April 19. (Source: Springdale Polcie Department/Facebook) In a post on their Facebook page, the police described the arrest of Marion Samuel Corba, 31, who was driving along Platt Springs Road on April 19. (Source: Springdale Polcie Department/Facebook)
SPRINGDALE, SC (WIS) -

The Springdale, SC Police Department has a message for "the messenger of meth" and others who want to drive under the influence: just don't. 

In a post on their Facebook page, the police described the arrest of Marion Samuel Corba, 31, who was driving along Platt Springs Road on April 19 when he hit two other vehicles, lost a tire, and continued to drive and crashed into the sign at the South Carolina National Guard Armory before fleeing his van. This happened during an unrelated vehicle accident-turned-traffic-jam in the area. 

"As he attempted to jump the Army’s fence he realized that he had garnered the attention of MPs and they were coming at him like a group of alligators after someone entered their den," the post continues. "In his frenzy, he broke the fence and the soldiers detained him until we arrived." 

But Corba wasn't done, police said. He also had a dagger in his pocket and started singing. He blamed "evil spirits" and told police that he was "the Messenger of Meth." 

"He was eventually transported to the jail to share the message that meth leads to jail," police said. 

No other drivers were seriously injured during the incident. 

"He was charged with hit and run attended vehicle, hit and run unattended vehicle, resisting arrest, unlawful weapon, and malicious injury to property," the post said. "It is safe to assume that his message will lead to at least one additional charge in the near future."

Check out their full post here. 

Corba is still being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and has been given a $7,907.50 bond. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

    More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:24:15 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:46:57 GMT
    (Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...
    Online fundraiser has already surpassed $55,000 goal for Indiana teacher shot while tackling armed student.More >>
    Online fundraiser has already surpassed $55,000 goal for Indiana teacher shot while tackling armed student.More >>

  • Journey to Juilliard: Midlands teen overcomes adversity to pursue dance

    Journey to Juilliard: Midlands teen overcomes adversity to pursue dance

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:46:45 GMT
    Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)
    Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)

    After facing adversity from the moment he was born, a Midlands teen found his passion, stuck with it and it paid off! 

    More >>

    After facing adversity from the moment he was born, a Midlands teen found his passion, stuck with it and it paid off! 

    More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:46:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly