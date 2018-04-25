Suspect sought by Richland County for vehicle break-ins

The pictured suspect is wanted in connection with the use of a stolen credit card as a result of vehicle break-ins on April 10. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Richland County officials are seeking a suspect in connection with the break-ins of two vehicles on April 10.

The suspect is accused of breaking into two vehicles between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on National Park Road in Hopkins. The suspect stole a handbag and tickets worth $350 from one victim and a backpack containing debit and credit cards from the second victim.

The suspect attempted to use the stolen credit card at a Garners Ferry Road Walgreens and was captured on surveillance footage.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

