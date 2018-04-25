NC teen who crashed truck during 106 mph pursuit yelled 'it's all fake,' 'I am Jesus' at SC troopers

18-year-old Carter Kendall was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that exceeded 100 miles per hour. (Source: Twitter, Valarie Johnson @MrsJSC)

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety released the dashboard camera footage of the teen who allegedly stole a truck from one county and later crashed it in an interstate median in another county. (Source: South Carolina DPS)

Throughout the 30-minute footage obtained through a South Carolina Freedom of Information Act request, 18-year-old Carter Kendall was seen weaving in and out of traffic, including driving in the median, along I-77 from Fairfield County to Richland County before flipping and crashing the truck on March 17.

Troopers assessed that Kendall was clocked driving at 106 miles per hour before crashing. He was 17 at the time of the incident.

Once he was removed from the truck, Kendall then began yelling at troopers on the scene, claiming that they were hurting him and that he was Jesus. He continued to yell throughout his detainment.

Kendall, from Waxhaw, NC, was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital by EMS with injuries. He was later taken to Fairfield County Detention Center and was charged with DUI - less than .10, and failure to stop for a blue light. He was released on bond.

No troopers or other drivers were injured during the pursuit.

South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the chase.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story claimed the truck the suspect was driving was stolen. That was incorrect and that has been changed.

