We've got smoothie tips to help power your Spring and Summer

Alive Again's Lere' Robinson gave tips and recipes for smoothies to power your spring and summer. (Source: WIS)

Thirsty? How about some colorful and healthy spring smoothies that will transition well into summer smoothies.

Lere' Robinson is a nutrition consultant with Alive Again. She says you can sip yourself healthy with smoothies. Lere’ finds smoothies can be beneficial when needing to rehydrate, take in extra vitamins, or even use in place of a meal.

A fresh smoothie is a great way to start your day and also the fastest way to get pre-digested super nutrition into your body! Smoothies pack a fun, convenient punch of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and vitality,” says Lere’.

For an extra powerful smoothie, Lere’ uses what she calls boosters.

“Coconut milk, hemp seeds, ginger and fresh pineapples with some ice? I have many people asking me what they can put in their smoothies,” Lere’ said.

Here is a list of healthy things Lere’ adds for a boost to smoothies:

Chia seeds

Ground flax seeds

Hemp hearts (inside of hemp seeds)

Plant-based protein powder

Raw cacao nibs

Raw aloe, skin removed

Frozen or raw coconut pieces

AIM Redibeets powder

Her main ingredients include:

Water

Coconut milk

Almond milk

Any nut milk

Plain coconut yogurt alternative

Green Tea

Coconut water

Aloe water

Gluten-free oats - Oatmeal contains lots of fiber and may help to lower cholesterol.

Avocado - High in potassium (good for the heart), fiber and contains essential fatty acids which help to keep the endocrine system healthy.

Spinach and Kale - Great to sneak into smoothies for those that don't like to eat them.

Raw almond or peanut butter - A good source of fat and protein

Tofu - A great source of protein, it's tasteless but adds a rich, creamy texture to smoothies.

Sesame seeds - They are best when ground up as this improves absorption.

Raw Nuts - Finely ground almonds and cashew nuts can be added to smoothies for a thicker, chunkier consistency and have great health benefits.

Dates, ground cinnamon (great for healthy glucose levels), raw cocoa powder, a lemon or lime or vanilla extract.

Lere’ would like to share her recipes with you for her Ginger Pear Green smoothie, Sassy Coconut Peach smoothie, and the His and Hers smoothie. You can find the recipes at the Alive Again website.

