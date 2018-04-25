We've got smoothie tips to help power your Spring and Summer - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

We've got smoothie tips to help power your Spring and Summer

By Dawndy Mercer Plank, Anchor
Connect
Alive Again's Lere' Robinson gave some tips and recipes for smoothies to power your spring and summer. (Source: WIS) Alive Again's Lere' Robinson gave some tips and recipes for smoothies to power your spring and summer. (Source: WIS)
Alive Again's Lere' Robinson gave tips and recipes for smoothies to power your spring and summer. (Source: WIS) Alive Again's Lere' Robinson gave tips and recipes for smoothies to power your spring and summer. (Source: WIS)
(WIS) -

Thirsty? How about some colorful and healthy spring smoothies that will transition well into summer smoothies. 

Lere' Robinson is a nutrition consultant with Alive Again. She says you can sip yourself healthy with smoothies. Lere’ finds smoothies can be beneficial when needing to rehydrate, take in extra vitamins, or even use in place of a meal.

A fresh smoothie is a great way to start your day and also the fastest way to get pre-digested super nutrition into your body! Smoothies pack a fun, convenient punch of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and vitality,” says Lere’.

For an extra powerful smoothie, Lere’ uses what she calls boosters.

“Coconut milk, hemp seeds, ginger and fresh pineapples with some ice? I have many people asking me what they can put in their smoothies,” Lere’ said.

Here is a list of healthy things Lere’ adds for a boost to smoothies:

  • Chia seeds
  • Ground flax seeds
  • Hemp hearts (inside of hemp seeds)
  • Plant-based protein powder
  • Raw cacao nibs
  • Raw aloe, skin removed
  • Frozen or raw coconut pieces
  • AIM Redibeets powder

Her main ingredients include:

  • Water
  • Coconut milk
  • Almond milk
  • Any nut milk
  • Plain coconut yogurt alternative
  • Green Tea
  • Coconut water
  • Aloe water
  • Gluten-free oats - Oatmeal contains lots of fiber and may help to lower cholesterol.
  • Avocado - High in potassium (good for the heart), fiber and contains essential fatty acids which help to keep the endocrine system healthy.
  • Spinach and Kale - Great to sneak into smoothies for those that don't like to eat them.
  • Raw almond or peanut butter - A good source of fat and protein
  • Tofu - A great source of protein, it's tasteless but adds a rich, creamy texture to smoothies.
  • Sesame seeds - They are best when ground up as this improves absorption.
  • Raw Nuts - Finely ground almonds and cashew nuts can be added to smoothies for a thicker, chunkier consistency and have great health benefits.
  • Dates, ground cinnamon (great for healthy glucose levels), raw cocoa powder, a lemon or lime or vanilla extract.

Lere’ would like to share her recipes with you for her Ginger Pear Green smoothie, Sassy Coconut Peach smoothie, and the His and Hers smoothie. You can find the recipes at the Alive Again website.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

    More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:24:15 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:46:57 GMT
    (Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...
    Online fundraiser has already surpassed $55,000 goal for Indiana teacher shot while tackling armed student.More >>
    Online fundraiser has already surpassed $55,000 goal for Indiana teacher shot while tackling armed student.More >>

  • Journey to Juilliard: Midlands teen overcomes adversity to pursue dance

    Journey to Juilliard: Midlands teen overcomes adversity to pursue dance

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:46:45 GMT
    Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)
    Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)

    After facing adversity from the moment he was born, a Midlands teen found his passion, stuck with it and it paid off! 

    More >>

    After facing adversity from the moment he was born, a Midlands teen found his passion, stuck with it and it paid off! 

    More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:46:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly