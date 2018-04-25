18-year-old arrested for obstructing justice regarding Sumter teen runaway

An 18-year-old was arrested for obstructing justice in relation to a 15-year-old girl that ran away from her Sumter home last week.

Michael Trevon King turned himself in to Sumter County deputies on April 25. The warrant for his arrest states that he made false statements to officials between April 19 and 21 in regards to where the missing girl was located.

