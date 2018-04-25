Lexington County meth dealer sentenced to 15 years

Donnell Davis was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing meth. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

A Lexington County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Donnell Lakeith Davis, 29, was found guilty for Distribution of Methamphetamine. This crime is classified as a “no parole” offense under South Carolina law.

Davis’ prior criminal record includes convictions for Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Criminal Domestic Violence, and Grand Larceny.

Agent Michael Merckle and Agent Scott Purdy of the Lexington County Multi-Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) conducted controlled buys on four separate occasions in 2015. Agents discovered evidence of an active meth operation in his home, as well as stolen property.

Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitors Bradley Pogue and Gill Bell prosecuted the case at trial.

“Methamphetamine poses a significant challenge to public health and community safety for Lexington County. A large proportion of the most violent crimes our office prosecutes surround the manufacture, distribution, or use of meth,” Assistant Solicitor Gill Bell said. “The job these undercover agents do is dangerous, and often thankless, but we commend the tireless work they put into each case. Their commitment is vital to protecting the safety of Lexington County residents.”

Davis will be transferred to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin his sentence immediately.

