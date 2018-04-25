Lexington County meth dealer sentenced to 15 years - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington County meth dealer sentenced to 15 years

Lexington County meth dealer sentenced to 15 years

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Donnell Davis was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing meth. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center) Donnell Davis was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing meth. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A Lexington County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Donnell Lakeith Davis, 29, was found guilty for Distribution of Methamphetamine. This crime is classified as a “no parole” offense under South Carolina law.

Davis’ prior criminal record includes convictions for Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Criminal Domestic Violence, and Grand Larceny.

Agent Michael Merckle and Agent Scott Purdy of the Lexington County Multi-Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) conducted controlled buys on four separate occasions in 2015. Agents discovered evidence of an active meth operation in his home, as well as stolen property.

Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitors Bradley Pogue and Gill Bell prosecuted the case at trial.   

“Methamphetamine poses a significant challenge to public health and community safety for Lexington County.  A large proportion of the most violent crimes our office prosecutes surround the manufacture, distribution, or use of meth,” Assistant Solicitor Gill Bell said. “The job these undercover agents do is dangerous, and often thankless, but we commend the tireless work they put into each case. Their commitment is vital to protecting the safety of Lexington County residents.”

Davis will be transferred to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin his sentence immediately.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

    More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:24:15 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:46:57 GMT
    (Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...
    Online fundraiser has already surpassed $55,000 goal for Indiana teacher shot while tackling armed student.More >>
    Online fundraiser has already surpassed $55,000 goal for Indiana teacher shot while tackling armed student.More >>

  • Journey to Juilliard: Midlands teen overcomes adversity to pursue dance

    Journey to Juilliard: Midlands teen overcomes adversity to pursue dance

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:46:45 GMT
    Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)
    Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)Robert Mason, a student that was left in the hospital by his mother as an infant, has been accepted into the prestigious dance school, Juilliard. (Source: Robert Mason)

    After facing adversity from the moment he was born, a Midlands teen found his passion, stuck with it and it paid off! 

    More >>

    After facing adversity from the moment he was born, a Midlands teen found his passion, stuck with it and it paid off! 

    More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:46:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly