SC woman's family files wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines cites flight staff's negligence

The parents and husband of a 25-year-old Midlands woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines. (Source: The Starks Family)

The parents and husband of a 25-year-old Midlands woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines.

According to federal court documents, Brittany Oswell and her husband Cory were on American Airlines Flight No. AA102 from Honolulu to Dallas-Fort Worth, TX on April 15, 2016. The couple was traveling from Honolulu where Cory was stationed as active duty military personnel at the time.

Approximately three hours after departure, Brittany, who was a nurse, became dizzy, disoriented, started slurring her speech then fainted. She regained consciousness and a doctor who happened to be on the flight initially thought she was having a panic attack.

One to three hours later, while the flight was over Albuquerque, NM, Brittany went to the bathroom on the plane and vomited and defecated all over herself. The doctor on the plane then told the flight attendants to inform the flight crew that it needed to be diverted the plane to the nearest airport so Brittany could get proper medical care, the lawsuit alleges.

However, no landing attempt was made and the plane continued on to Dallas-Fort Worth airport which was approximately 90 minutes away. Brittany stopped breathing and her pulse stopped on the flight. She never regained consciousness and spent three days on total life support at Baylor Medical Center.

On April 18, 2016, the doctor diagnosed Brittany with no brain activity, she was removed from life support and declared dead. Her cause of death was stated as acute massive pulmonary embolism and cardiogenic shock.

Her parents and husband are suing American Airlines for negligence for failing to divert the plane, among other things, which they allege ultimately caused Brittany’s untimely death.

They are seeking damages in an amount to be determined by a jury for severe emotional distress, anxiety, grief, and sorrow.

We have reached out to American Airlines for comment and they issued this statement: "We take the safety of our passengers very seriously and we are looking into the details of the complaint."

You can see the full lawsuit here.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.