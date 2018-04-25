PARENTS: With a big state reading test coming up, how can you get your third-grader interested in reading?

Third graders in South Carolina will need to pass a reading test in order to be promoted to the fourth grade.

It's called Read to Succeed and the state is hoping it will literacy performance in our state.

Lusungu Sibande-Simwinji, a reading coach at Forest Heights Elementary in Columbia has some tips on how to help your child become interested in reading. She also told us how to get ready for testing.

Check out her tips in the above video and for more information on Read to Succeed, click here.

