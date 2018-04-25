Marching band could soon serve as PE credit if state lawmakers agree

South Carolina students could soon be able to count marching band as a physical education credit if state lawmakers have their way this session.

Senators at the State House passed a bill making marching band count as PE last month and the House has referred it to the Education and Public Works Committee.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Vincent Sheheen and Sen. Sean Bennett at the beginning of the session.

It easily passed the Senate 43-0 and was sent to the House.

