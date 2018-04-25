FIRST ALERT: Drier conditions for Wednesday before more rain

First Alert WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS:

Daytime highs in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine

Rain movies in late Thursday evening

Showers and isolated storms Thursday night into Friday morning.

A mix of sun, clouds and warmer temperatures for Wednesday along with much drier conditions. We’ll see temps near 80 by the afternoon.

Another quick little disturbance along a cold front will move into the state late Thursday around 8 p.m. into early Friday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.



We are not expecting severe weather because the main components of the storm will move through late and temperatures will be on the cooler side, but an isolated strong storm can't be ruled out. The system will be gone no later than early Saturday morning, giving way for a great weekend!



Early part of next week looks warm and dry as we move into May.

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and warm. High near 80

Tonight: Fair. Lows middle 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds by late afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible by nighttime. Highs upper 70s. Rain chance 40%

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds along with a few showers. Highs middle 70s. Rain chance 30%

