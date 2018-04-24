SC man, 'sweet Superman' whose stepdaughter campaigned on Twitter for Tiger Woods meeting passes away

A lifelong golf fan who wanted to meet Tiger Woods as his final wish has passed away.

Shane Caldwell’s stepdaughter, Jordan Miller, put out a plea on social media earlier this month asking people to help Caldwell realize his dream of meeting the former Masters champion in at Augusta National Golf Club.

On Tuesday morning, Miller announced her stepfather died on Monday. Caldwell was 52 years old.

My angel. Fly high, my sweet superman. 9/16/65-4/23/18 pic.twitter.com/qFpGt37elc — Jordan Miller (@jordsierra27) April 24, 2018

Miller’s efforts were enough to help Caldwell meet Woods during Masters week. Woods gave him a signed glove saying "Stay strong!"

“What a thrill. Been a Tiger Woods fan for a long time," Caldwell said on April 5. “Let’s you know that Tiger is not as standoffish as he maybe would have been or used to be," Shane said. "He’s a nicer person than according to the media.”

Shane supported Tiger’s career from the very beginning.

“This is a great experience," Shane said on that day. "Pretty emotional.”

Memorial services are scheduled for Caldwell. To send the family your condolences, click here.

