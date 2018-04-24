One arrested, one sought for robbing restaurant - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One arrested, one sought for robbing restaurant

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Deputies in Richland County have arrested an 18-year-old man and are searching for another suspect after an armed robbery in northeast Columbia. 

Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Aaron Bradley took an unknown amount of cash after showing a firearm to employees in the restaurant located on the 4600 block of Hardscrabble Road. Shortly after getting the cash, Bradley left the restaurant on foot.

Deputies were able to catch up with Bradley and take him into custody. However, RCSD is seeking a second suspect who was seen with Brady outside of the restaurant. Deputies believe the second suspect has the stolen money. He is described as a black male standing about 5-foot-7. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and faded wash jeans.

If you have any information regarding the second suspect’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

