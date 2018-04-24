Flooding forces officials to close part of Riverwalk

The West Columbia Police Department is asking anyone who may be headed to the Riverwalk to stay away from the area.

Officials announced Tuesday that a portion of the Riverwalk between Moffatt Street and the Jarvis Klapman Road Bridge has been temporarily closed. According to WCPD, the area has experienced flooding.

At this point, a reopening date for that portion of the Riverwalk has not been released.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.