Flooding forces officials to close part of Riverwalk

Flooding forces officials to close part of Riverwalk

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source: West Columbia Police Department) (Source: West Columbia Police Department)
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The West Columbia Police Department is asking anyone who may be headed to the Riverwalk to stay away from the area. 

Officials announced Tuesday that a portion of the Riverwalk between Moffatt Street and the Jarvis Klapman Road Bridge has been temporarily closed. According to WCPD, the area has experienced flooding. 

At this point, a reopening date for that portion of the Riverwalk has not been released.

