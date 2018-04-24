Police officer turned lawmaker uses fiery words in support of pr - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police officer turned lawmaker uses fiery words in support of prison reform

Police officer turned lawmaker uses fiery words in support of prison reform. (Source: WIS) Police officer turned lawmaker uses fiery words in support of prison reform. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

State Representative Mike Pitts (R- Laurens) used fiery words on Tuesday to describe why he feels there should be prison reform in South Carolina.

“I know for myself, if I were in prison and I had no hope, I would be the biggest [expletive] in the prison system," Pitts said. "But if you gave me benchmarks to check and I reduced my sentence even if it’s a small amount, I’m going to do my best to do that. So, I do think with a great many people it would have an effect.”

He is one of a group of representatives behind House Bill 5155, for prison reform. The bill would change the way certain inmates serve long sentences. It would do several things, including offering more good behavior credits and early release mechanisms. Pitts, a former police officer, says this is necessary in order to give inmates a reason to behave. 

While Pitts feels it could prevent some violence behind bars, he doesn't feel it would have changed anything at Lee Correctional Institution in the riots that turned deadly; this bill's early release incentives would apply to nonviolent inmates.

The House of Representatives did not debate the bill on Tuesday. There's no chance of it passing this year since lawmakers are soon to break for the summer. Pitts says he will file it again next year

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:50:07 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:43:34 GMT
    A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

  • Investigators probe cause of school bus crash that killed 2

    Investigators probe cause of school bus crash that killed 2

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:40:09 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:43:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

    Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

    More >>

    Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

    More >>

  • Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion

    Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:40:58 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:42 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:42:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration will resurrec...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration will resurrec...

    The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.

    More >>

    The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly