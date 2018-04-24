Deputies search for suspect wanted for stabbing

Deputies in Richland County are searching for a suspect after a victim was stabbed on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened on the 1600 block of Riverwind Drive just after 5 p.m. There, deputies found one male victim with a stab wound to the upper body following an altercation.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. At this point, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Details regarding the suspect’s appearance or what caused the altercation have not been released.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

