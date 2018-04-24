52-year-old Columbia woman charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

Angela Harrington, 52, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult after she allegedly pulled the hair, pushed, and kicked a victim she was supposed to attend to. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

A 52-year-old woman from Columbia was arrested and is facing charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Angela Harrington was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division after a request was made for an investigation by G. Werber Bryan Psychiatric Hospital.

Harrington was working as a behavioral health assistant when she allegedly grabbed the victim by her hair, pushed her to the floor, and kicked her several times, according to her arrest warrant. The issue was captured on video surveillance, but Harrington denied committing the offense when interviewed by officials.

Harrington is held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

