Man turns himself in after weekend hit-and-run

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source; Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) (Source; Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run that happened this past weekend.

Joshua Myers, 25, has been charged with hit and run, failure to render aid, driving under suspension, and operating an uninsured vehicle. He is accused of hitting a 37-year-old man at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials say the incident happened Saturday night at the 2300 block of Two Notch Road.

Myers turned himself in Tuesday afternoon to CPD Traffic Safety Unit officers. He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The victim remains hospitalized with serious following the incident.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

