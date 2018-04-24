Woman, 20, killed after car spins out and smashes into tree

A 20-year-old woman was killed after an accident on Garners Ferry Road, according to the Richland County Coroner.

Coroner Gary Watts identified the woman as Ciara Wagner. Wagner, according to Watts, was driving down the 9700 block of Garners Ferry when her car started spinning, left the road, and smashed into a tree.

Wagner was not wearing a seatbelt, Watts said.

Her cause of death was listed as blunt trauma to the head and torso.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

