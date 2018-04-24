SCDC: Woman was attempting to introduce contraband into Tyger River Correctional during visitation

Christy Leigh Mills, 36, was charged with bringing tobacco and Klonopin into Tyger River Correctional and attempting to give them to an inmate. (Source: South Carolina Department of Corrections)

A woman was arrested on April 21 for attempting to introduce contraband into Tyger River Correctional Institution during visitation.

Christy Leigh Mills, 36, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy, and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband.

Mills is said to have been in possession of tobacco and eight 1 mg pills of Klonopin that SCDC said is listed on a "published and conspicuously located list of contraband items." Klonopin is a sedative and is effective at dealing with panic disorders and seizures, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Klonopin is known to increase the risk of suicidal thoughts and behavior in patients.

Mills is noted as a Lexington resident.

