Coroner reveals causes of death for seven inmates killed at Lee Correctional

The Lee County Coroner's Office has revealed the causes of death for the seven inmates killed in a prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution last week.

According to Coroner Larry Logan, all seven inmates died due to exsanguination, or severe blood loss, due to multiple sharp force injuries due to stab wounds.

Logan said all of the inmates death fall under the same causes and this is what will be on their death certificates.

The state Department of Corrections identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary.

Twenty-two other inmates were injured in the riot that was eventually believed to be all about gang territory and contraband.

