KCSO: Two convicted felons arrested following seizure of drugs and guns

Two convicted felons have been arrested after Kershaw County Sheriffs seized drugs and guns from them on Monday.

Corey Norris,36, of Camden was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and driving under suspension. Deputies also arrested John Hunt, 29, of Columbia was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

A KCSO deputy made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Equinox around 2 a.m. April 23. The vehicle was driven by Norris with Hunt as the front seat passenger. The deputy determined that Norris was driving under suspension and spotted a handgun in the vehicle.

Deputies located another handgun, which was determined to be stolen, under Hunt's seat. A third handgun was discovered under the driver’s seat where Norris had been sitting.

Along with the handguns, deputies seized about 25 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of marijuana and assorted pills. Hunt claimed ownership of the stolen handgun, the handgun in the glove compartment and all of the drugs which had been located on his person and where he has been sitting.

Deputies determined that Norris was a convicted violent felon unable to lawfully possess a firearm. Hunt was a convicted felon, but not of a violent crime so he could not be charged as a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both men were transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where they remain pending a bond hearing.

Hunt has an extensive criminal history in South Carolina and Florida with arrests for breaking into auto tanks, possession of drug paraphernalia, use of a vehicle without owner permission, numerous felony and misdemeanor drug charges, burglary, petty larceny, grand larceny, shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Norris has previously been arrested for multiple narcotics violations, fraudulent checks, unlawful use of a telephone, forgery, burglary, shoplifting, receiving stolen goods, driving under suspension, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.

The KCSO investigator working this case has been in contact with ATF in an attempt to have both men prosecuted on federal firearms charges.

