Fisher House headed to Columbia offers home away from home for v - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fisher House headed to Columbia offers home away from home for veterans, families

By Emily Scarlett, Reporter/Anchor
Connect
The Fisher House provides temporary housing during difficult times for our service members and their loved ones and now there’s one in the works for the Midlands. The Fisher House provides temporary housing during difficult times for our service members and their loved ones and now there’s one in the works for the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

It’s a home away from home for veterans and their families.

The Fisher House provides temporary housing during difficult times for our service members and their loved ones. There is now one in the works for the Midlands. The facility in Charleston just opened up in January.

Rebecca Truett is temporarily living at the newly-opened South Carolina location.

“The sacrifices these men and women make for us and the freedoms that we do have in this country, it makes it very personal," Truett said. 

Truett's husband served in the Army for 22 years as an aviator. Sadly, a visit to the doctor’s office a few years ago made life as a veteran a lot different than expected.

“My husband was diagnosed, in 2015, with lymphoma,” Truett said.

Twenty-one sessions of radiation and six chemotherapy treatments later, the lymphoma has returned. This time, a stem cell transplant was required at the Medical University of South Carolina.

“Then there is a 30-day window of time that you kind of have to stay in the area, go back and forth every single day for blood work and possible infusion," Truett said.

With their home in Ridgeway two-and-a-half hours away from the hospital in Charleston, commuting wasn’t exactly an option. Neither was paying for a hotel.

“Charleston is a very expensive area and just by the grace of God, someone told me about the Fisher House. They said, ‘did you check the Fisher House in Charleston,’ and I wasn’t aware of it here,” Truett said.

She called and expected there to be any rooms available.

“I get Vicki on the phone and she says, ‘absolutely, what dates do you need to be here?" Truett said. "And what kind of room do you need, and how can we help you and how can we accommodate you?”

The couple says this was a huge burden lifted and one less thing to worry about.

“There are so many things you’re going through anyway when you have a medical issue. Then, on top of that I’ve got to find a place to live,” Truett said.

Vicki Johnson is the manager at the Fisher House in Charleston.

“If they live more than 50 miles away and their family member is hospitalized, or they have a need for ongoing treatment, they’re eligible to stay here at our Fisher House," Johnson said. 

The stay is free of charge, as long as needed with 16 suites available in Charleston.

“What we do is try to take away everything that the family would have to worry about so that they can focus on their loved one,” Johnson said.

Truett says she’s been more than comfortable.

“The kitchen is fully stocked! We have tons of wonderful, wonderful people in this area that graciously come in cook us meals," Truett said. "They come and they clean up. I’ve had people fold my clothes (laughter).”

Just a six-block walk to the hospital, Truett says the Fisher House offered the help her family needed when they were otherwise out of options.

“The Fishers are just such angels," Truett said. "To have the foresight that they did to start this is just so remarkable. This is something that I hope people don’t need, but when they do need it, there is nothing better.”

The Fisher House in Charleston opened on Jan. 10 and they’ve already had more than 130 families stay there just in the last few months. There are 76 locations nationwide.

If you'd like to know more about donating to the Fisher House, click here. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:50:07 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:43:34 GMT
    A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

  • Investigators probe cause of school bus crash that killed 2

    Investigators probe cause of school bus crash that killed 2

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:40:09 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:43:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

    Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

    More >>

    Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

    More >>

  • Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion

    Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:40:58 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:42 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:42:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration will resurrec...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration will resurrec...

    The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.

    More >>

    The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly