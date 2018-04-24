LPD says investigation into middle school Snapchat threat continues

Lexington Police say they continue to investigate the social media threats made toward Lexington Middle School, calling the active investigation "complex."

Police also said there have been multiple unfounded rumors and no arrests have been made. Lexington Middle School increased police presence on Tuesday as officials investigate a social media threat.

"There have been multiple rumors circulating online through the day which are not true," LPD said in a tweet. "No arrest has been made and the Lexington Police Department will continue to post updates on this page as information to be shared becomes known."

On Monday night, the Lexington Police Department took a report of a threat of violence sent through Snapchat that was said to occur on Tuesday at the Lexington Middle School.

"Officers have been working overnight to verify this threat and continue to investigate," a post on the Lexington Police Department Facebook page said.

As a precaution to this social media threat, additional officers have been assigned to the Lexington Middle School and will remain there until this investigation is complete.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.