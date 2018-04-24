Injuries reported in I-77SB collision - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Injuries reported in I-77SB collision

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
(WIS) -

A collision on I-77 Southbound near Exit 5 at Bluff Road caused delays Tuesday morning. 

The incident happened around 5:09 a.m.

All lanes are currently open to traffic.

There are reported injuries. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. 

WIS will continue to update this story.

