Former Irmo standout has jersey retired at FMU

Detrek Browning’s name and number will forever hang in the rafters in Florence.

The former Irmo basketball standout’s jersey was retired on Monday night at Francis Marion during the Patriots’ athletics awards gala.

Browning set both the school and Peach Belt Conference record in scoring with a career total of 2,356 points.

He also holds the school record with 56 straight games scoring in double figures. In addition, Browning owns career records at Francis Marion for minutes played (4,054), highest scoring average (20.5), field goals made (824), field goals attempted (1,650), three-pointers made (292), three-pointers attempted (723), and 30-point games (9).

Browning becomes the fourth student-athlete in Francis Marion history to receive the honor.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.