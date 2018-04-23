Man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with minor

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man wanted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputies are searching for John Paul Rogers. Rogers is 38 years old standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and goes by the nickname “Chaggo.”

His last known address is 4636 Shirley P Drive in Sumter.

If you have any information regarding Rogers’ whereabouts, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

