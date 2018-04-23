81-year-old man dies after vehicle hit by large truck - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

81-year-old man dies after vehicle hit by large truck

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An 81-year-old man has died after a Monday morning collision in Lexington County.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety said the deadly collision took place around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Pleasant View Drive and SC Highway 302. A motorist driving a 2018 Dodge pickup truck was turning left from Pleasant View Drive and pulled out onto SC Highway 302 in front of a 2017 Mack truck. 

The Dodge truck went off the road and struck several trees after being hit by the Mack truck. The driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital. The driver later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver was identified by the Lexington County Coroner's Office as 81-year-old Paul Matthew Becker. Officials say Becker was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Mack truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will continue its investigation of the collision. 

