Three collisions reported on I-77

Motorists are urged to take caution after a car overturned Monday evening following a collision on I-77 North.

The collision took place near the Garners Ferry Road exit. According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, there were injuries from the collision. However, details regarding those injuries have not been released.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has reported no lane closures in the area.

Two other collisions have been reported on I-77. One collision has been reported near the Bluff Road exit on I-77 North. The other collision took place near the Jackson Boulevard exit on I-77 South. One lane has been closed because of this collision.

Again, motorists are urged to take caution while driving due to wet road conditions.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.