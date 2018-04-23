SC serial killer Todd Kohlhepp removed from protective custody

An Upstate man and convicted serial killer is no longer in protective custody, as he spends the rest of his life behind bars.

Department of Corrections officials says Todd Kohlhepp is no longer in protective custody. He is serving seven consecutive life sentences at Broad River Correctional Institution.

As part of his plea agreement, there is no chance of parole for Kohlhepp, and he cannot appeal the sentence. Kohlhepp was transferred to Kirkland Correctional to Broad River Corrections, a maximum security prison, in August 2017.

In December 2017, Kohlhepp was placed in a restrictive housing unit and his mail was halted after a tracing of his hand appeared for sale online, according to FOX Carolina in Spartanburg.

Kohlhepp is serving seven life sentences after pleading guilty to killing three people found buried on his property in 2016 and four victims slain inside Superbike Motorsports in 2003. He confessed to his crimes.

