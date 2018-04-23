Frank Martin dismisses Rakym Felder from team again

Rakym Felder will no longer be a member of South Carolina's men's basketball program. After he returned to school this past semester after an indefinite suspension from the school and program due to a summer arrest, head coach Frank Martin announced on Monday morning the point guard has been dismissed again.

Felder was suspended from the team in June of 2017 following an arrest in Five Points. He spent the second half of last season with the team, but was not allowed to play until he met Martin's expectations, needing to work his way back for past mistakes. Monday's news indicates that process was not completed. He was expected to be the team's starting point guard in the upcoming season given the departures of Wesley Myers, Kory Holden, and David Beatty.

From USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations

“When Rakym and I met to discuss his return to our program, there were certain things that I asked of him and unfortunately he has not met those expectations,” Martin said. “I’m disappointed that he did not take advantage of the opportunity to fully return to our program. We wish him the best with his future.”

Thank You For The Love, The Memories, And Taking Me In With Open Arms Through The Positive & Negative ??????????? — Rah Felder (@juicecrew_rah) April 23, 2018

As a freshman for the 2016-17 season, Felder played some of his best basketball towards the latter part of the season, helping the Gamecocks through the NCAA Tournament and to the Final Four. He averaged 5.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game for the entire season as well as 1.3 assists in 36 games played with one start.

The Gamecocks will bring on two guards, both with experience running the point, in the Class of 2018. Three-star guard Jermaine Cousinard (Montverde, Fla./Montverde Academy) has already signed his letter of intent while committed three-star guard T.J. Moss (Henderson, Nv./Findlay Prep) is set to sign with the Gamecocks on Tuesday, April 24.

Copyright 2018 TheBigSpur. All rights reserved.