Man who eluded capture in family court wanted on sexual conduct - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man who eluded capture in family court wanted on sexual conduct charges

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
John Paul Rogers (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) John Paul Rogers (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Sumter County sheriff's deputies are on the hunt for a man who managed to elude capture following a family court hearing last week. 

According to Lt. Ken Bell, John Paul Rogers, also known as "Chaggo" is wanted on second degree criminal sexual conduct and resisting arrest charges.

Rogers was last known to live at an address on Shirley P Drive in Sumter. 

Bell says he could still be in the Sumter area or in Columbia.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

