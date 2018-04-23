WATCH: Riverbanks Zoo in SC has launched a lion cub cam and its - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: Riverbanks Zoo in SC has launched a lion cub cam and its as cute as you think it is!

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Three words: Lion. Cubs. Webcam. (Source: Riverbanks Zoo and Garden) Three words: Lion. Cubs. Webcam. (Source: Riverbanks Zoo and Garden)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Baby fever continues at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden and you can be a part of the fever with a new webcam that features the zoo's newest little ones. 

Earlier this year, the zoo announced the pregnancies of lionesses Lindelani and Thebisa. Unfortunately, Lindelani's two cubs did not survive following their births. 

Thebisa, on the other hand, gave birth to three cubs who are being showcased in a live webcam on the zoo's website. You can watch the Livestream by clicking here. 

The camera is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. everyday. 

It's not the only baby being raised at the zoo - the zoo has a female giraffe calf, a koala baby, and one of the female gorillas is also expecting. 

The zoo is also opening up bids to name the baby giraffe. Find out more by clicking here. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

