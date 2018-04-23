Thou Shalt Not Steal: While they worshiped in church, deputies s - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Thou Shalt Not Steal: While they worshiped in church, deputies say this man broke into their cars

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Casey Maurice Frierson (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) Casey Maurice Frierson (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

While dozens of parishioners were inside two Westville churches likely learning about the importance of "thou shalt not steal," the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says one man was celebrating sin by breaking into their cars. 

Deputies arrested Casey Maurice Frierson, 38, and charged him with receiving stolen goods, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime and possession of a stolen handgun.

According to Sheriff Jim Matthews, deputies were called to the scene of two churches after several parishioners reported their cars had been broken into. However, it was one item that allegedly helped deputies make the arrest: a smartphone. 

Matthews said several people reported a black Dodge pickup truck in the area. Armed with that knowledge and the fact that the smartphone had location services enabled, deputies said they went to work tracking the phone.

The phone, deputies said, was tracked to an area in Camden. Camden police were notified and they spotted the black truck at a gas station on West Dekalb Street. Frierson was spotted, according to Matthews, and immediately apprehended. 

Deputies went further and called one of the smartphones allegedly stolen in this case. It rang. 

Frierson was booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

