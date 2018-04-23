SCDOT to repair bridge on I-20 EB in Kershaw Co.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced the closure of a portion of I-20 due to damage repairs. (Source: SCDOT)

SCDOT is closing the right-hand, or slow, lane of Interstate 20 eastbound over the Wateree River in Kershaw County Monday morning to perform an emergency repair to a small section of a bridge deck.

The nature of the repair is full-depth concrete and the Department is expected to have all lanes back open Wednesday afternoon, April 25.

