Two arrested after using fake prescriptions in Lexington County

Tevin Lewis, 31, and Nykia Oggs, 30. Lewis and Oggs were arrested on Friday night for forging prescriptions. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff)

A man and a woman tried to use a forged prescription to get powerful painkillers at a Lexington County Pharmacy.

Employees at Walgreen's in Lexington County alerted deputies Friday night to the incident.

After responding to the Walgreen’s on South Lake Drive, deputies arrested Tevin Lewis, 31, and Nykia Oggs, 30. Lewis and Oggs are charged with obtaining prescription drugs by fraud for trying to fill a forged prescription for 90 oxycodone pills at the store, according to arrest warrants.

“Lewis is also charged with possession of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of contraband and possession of a prescription pad,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Detention officers found marijuana, oxycodone pills and fraudulent prescription slips on his person when he was booked into the detention center.”

Koon said Oggs was arrested on a bench warrant for failing to appear in General Sessions Court on a drug-related charge. She is also charged with possession of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of a prescription pad and identity theft, according to arrest warrants.

Lewis and Oggs are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

