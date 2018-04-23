Democrats take part in Gubernatorial Debate

Two out of three candidates for South Carolina governor debated on Sunday night. (WIS)

Two of the three democrats hoping to be the next governor of South Carolina debated in the upstate Sunday night.

Phil Noble and Marguerite Willis took questions from moderators at Furman University.

The debate lasted just over an hour. There are a total of three democratic candidates including Phil Noble, Marguerite Willis and James Smith.

Smith wasn't at the debate, he was in Chicago at a retreat for democrats running for office.

Off the bat, the candidates were asked questions about education in the state and what they would do to repair it. Willis and Noble both touted increasing teacher pay. Willis also stated that she wanted to extend the school day.

The candidates were also asked about the incident that happened at Lee Correctional Institution recently. Both spoke about the reasons to address prison reform.

