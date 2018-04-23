Democrats take part in Gubernatorial Debate - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Democrats take part in Gubernatorial Debate

Democrats take part in Gubernatorial Debate

Two out of three candidates for South Carolina governor debated on Sunday night. (WIS) Two out of three candidates for South Carolina governor debated on Sunday night. (WIS)
(WIS) -

Two of the three democrats hoping to be the next governor of South Carolina debated in the upstate Sunday night. 

Phil Noble and Marguerite Willis took questions from moderators at Furman University.

The debate lasted just over an hour. There are a total of three democratic candidates including Phil Noble, Marguerite Willis and James Smith.

Smith wasn't at the debate, he was in Chicago at a retreat for democrats running for office.

Off the bat, the candidates were asked questions about education in the state and what they would do to repair it. Willis and Noble both touted increasing teacher pay. Willis also stated that she wanted to extend the school day.

The candidates were also asked about the incident that happened at Lee Correctional Institution recently. Both spoke about the reasons to address prison reform.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion

    Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:40:58 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:42 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:42:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration will resurrec...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration will resurrec...

    The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.

    More >>

    The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.

    More >>

  • Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:50:07 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:41:25 GMT
    A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

  • Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

    Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:29:55 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:40:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they ...(AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they ...

    In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.

    More >>

    In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly