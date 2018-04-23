CPD looking for suspect in hit and run

Police are looking for this car involved in a hit and run Saturday night. (Source: CPD Twitter)

Columbia Police said a car hit a 37-year-old man and left.

The incident happened on Saturday night at the 2300 block Two Notch Road.

The vehicle, according to officials, may be a 2012-17 Toyota Camry Hybrid or a 2012-16 Toyota Camry with front end, hood, and windshield damage.

The victim remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.



